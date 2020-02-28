dui-driver-arrested-after-managing-from-head-on-crash-into-deputy-around-antioch:-sheriff

A 24-year-previous guy faces DUI fees following crashing head-on into a sheriff’s deputy early Friday near Antioch and allegedly operating from from the scene.

Carlos R. Perez Cordero was driving west on Grass Lake Street about one a.m. when he crossed the median west of Stonegate Travel and strike the deputy’s vehicle, the Lake County sheriff’s business stated in a statement.

Perez Cordero attempted to operate, but the deputy chased and arrested him, the sheriff’s office explained.

Equally had been taken to Condell Healthcare Heart in Libertyville with injuries that were not daily life-threatening.

“We are incredibly grateful the sheriff’s deputy was not killed or seriously injured in this senseless crash,” Sheriff John Idleburg claimed in the statement.

Perez Cordero faces two felony counts of aggravated driving under the affect of alcohol, a misdemeanor depend of DUI and was cited for driving an uninsured car or truck and poor lane use, the sheriff’s business mentioned.

He is owing for a bail listening to afterwards Friday.