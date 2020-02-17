[dui-suspect-arrested-in-van-nuys-after-slow-velocity-chase-stretched-into-kern-county]

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A suspected DUI driver in a white Cadillac was taken into custody early Sunday early morning soon after main authorities on a bizarre gradual-velocity chase along the five Freeway across a significant swatch of Southern California.

The hours-extended chase started right before 9 p.m. Saturday when police in Montebello gained a simply call about a reckless driver and tried to pull the motor vehicle over, according to authorities.

The California Freeway Patrol took lead on the pursuit as the driver manufactured their way on to the 5 Freeway. At least five CHP units were adhering to carefully driving the driver, producing fairly of a site visitors backup for other motor vehicles touring alongside the freeway.

The driver ongoing to travel at reasonable prices of velocity, going as quick as 40 miles for every hour, as opposed to erratic, significant-pace driving on the broad-open up freeway.

At a person level all through the pursuit, authorizes deployed a spike strip though the automobile failed to instantly slow down.

Regulation enforcement expert Bruce Thomas stated which is for the reason that the spikes are meant to bit by bit deflate the tires of air, as an alternative of them popping right when punctured.

The driver continued to vacation north on the five Freeway into Castaic and the Angeles Countrywide Forest. By 11 p.m., the driver was nevertheless on the run in Kern County, touring northbound on Freeway 99.

The man turned back and was arrested in Van Nuys in the vicinity of Kling Street, wherever he was noticed exiting the car shirtless with his palms up.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken into custody without even further incident just ahead of 1 a.m.