Duke Energy’s electricity bills will rise in March due to storm recovery costs

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Slightly higher electricity tariffs are expected for Duke Energy Florida customers in March.

The Florida Public Service Commission has agreed to Duke Energy Florida’s request to raise millions of dollars to cover costs associated with hurricane Dorian and tropical storm Nestor in 2019, the commission said in a press release on Tuesday.

The company sought $ 171 million for Hurricane Dorian and $ 400,000 for Tropical Storm Nestor, including interest.

Effective March 2020 through February 2021, Duke Energy customers will see an increase of $ 5.34 per 1,000 kWh of electricity on a typical monthly bill.

PSC chairman Gary Clark said the higher bills will cover the cost of mobilizing workers.

“Florida utilities have had to mobilize a significant number of workers to prepare for possible storm damage and to be able to restore power as soon as possible after Hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Nestor,” said Clark. “We will continue to closely monitor storm costs to minimize customer billing impact and ensure that Florida continues to lead disaster preparedness and post-storm recovery.”

Approximately 7,800 employees and contractors were ready to restore power after Hurricane Dorian, which killed more than 60 people, caused damage of $ 7 billion and shutdown approximately 24,000 Duke Energy customers.

Duke Energy serves approximately 1.8 million customers in Florida.

The new fee has to be refunded as the PRC is reviewing the costs. The final repayment amount will be determined at a later date.

