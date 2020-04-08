Duke G Stanley has announced for the NBA draft

Cassius Stanley is a one-and-done Duke, as the 6-foot-6 freshman guard announced Tuesday that he is entering the 2020 NBA Draft.

Expressing disappointment that his time in Durham, NC, ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic that ravaged the Atlantic tournament and the NCAA Tournament, Stanley tweeted, in part, “As much as I feel like, a fiery desire to make another run in the Final Four, I feel compelled to make the best decision for my professional success, and therefore, I have decided to enter the 2020 NBA Draft. “

He added, “I would like to thank Coach K, the entire Duke coach staff and my teammates for all their support. I would also like to thank our coaches, strength coaches, managers, administrative staff, and academic support staff. Last but not least, thanks to Crazies and Duke fans around the world for helping to make this last year the most fun I’ve ever played in the sport we all love. “

Stanley averaged 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 29 assists, all starting, as a Blue Devil.

NBADraft.net lists Stanley as the 45th pick in the latest mock draft, while ESPN is rated 50th.

Duke previously had sophomore point guard Tre Jones declare for the NBA draft, and the Durham Herald-Sun reported freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. is expected to be a pro as well. It will leave coach Mike Krzyzewski without the top three scorers from just last season.

Krzyzewski said in a statement about Stanley’s departure, “It is an absolute joy to coach Cassius this season. I wish to congratulate him and his great family on this decision.

“I’ve seen Cassius grow both as a player and as a person here at Duke, and I can’t wait to see how his career progresses to the next level. Any NBA team would be lucky to get such a talented a young man who is not only an incredibly loving athlete, but a leader who wants nothing but the best for himself and his teammates. “

Duke finished 25-6 this season and tied for second in the ACC with a 15-5 record. The Blue Devils are the fourth seed in the conference tournament that was abandoned before the quarterfinals.

-Remove Level Media