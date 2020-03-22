% MINIFYHTML5831c05bebb0a617a815ed2da853cd3d11%

% MINIFYHTML5831c05bebb0a617a815ed2da853cd3d12%

(Local News Information) – Thursday would be the opening day of the NCAA Tournament. Since the day that has come and gone without Madness Madness, fans, journalists and organizations alike have been trying to find ways to cope without basketball.

For some, like the NCAA, it means joining a group of the tournament’s best moments and having fans vote for them as they relive some of the biggest surprises and best shots from the Marches ’past.

For others, like the good people of Axios This means getting the final predictions from bracheologist Joe Lunardi, putting them in brackets and running a simulation of what might have been. That’s exactly what they did and now we have a Final Four. At least one version of it.

% MINIFYHTML5831c05bebb0a617a815ed2da853cd3d13%% MINIFYHTML5831c05bebb0a617a815ed2da853cd3d14%

Axios “The bracket was played similarly to the general college basketball arc this year. With only four teams left, there was only one seed # 1, two seeds # 3 and one seed # 4 competing to cut the nets in the Atlanta Left-footed teams? Baylor Bears by Scott Drew, Duke Blue Devils by Mike Krzyzewski, Pirates Seton Hall by Kevin Willard and Maryland Terrapins by Mark Turgeon.

% MINIFYHTML5831c05bebb0a617a815ed2da853cd3d15%

% MINIFYHTML5831c05bebb0a617a815ed2da853cd3d16%

How do we get here? Let them dive inside.

As expected from this college basketball season, there were some surprises in the first rounds. North Texas’ # 13 seed eliminated # 4 Wisconsin seed and # 5 Auburn seed, which would have been the first two Mean Green victories in history.

On the other side of the top half of the set, both the # 12 Yale seeds and the # 11 Indiana seeds scored wins in their opening games, though both failed to leave the first weekend.

Bottom line, was # 12 Richmond seed beating # 5 seed Butler, # 11 seed Cincinnati beating # 6 Virginia seed and # 13 Vermont seeded marking their first tournament win since a match against Lamar in 2011 – 12 knocking down the # 4 seed Louisville.

Another surprise Sweet 16 participants? What about # 6 Penn State featuring for the first time in its second weekend since 2000-01? Or Arizona State’s # 10 seed that topples Kentucky’s # 2 seed?

The Final Four itself is an unexpected mix of teams out of the well, Duke. Seton Hall would split like in 1989 when P.J. Carlesimo led the Pirates to the title game that fell to Michigan. Baylor, always mocking the top seed in recent years, shuts down criticism and breakthroughs in the Final Four for the first time since 1949-50. And Maryland, the least shocking of these three I’ll give you, returns to the promised land for the first time since they won the national title in 2001-02.

It is strange to stroll through a world where the emblematic sports moments we have every year are not there. So it is up to the imagination to fill in the gaps. In this case, the best question to ask yourself is, honestly, would your bracket have been broken?