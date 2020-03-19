Dull economy fights climate change

The media celebrate that the coronavirus – which has killed more than 3,000 in China – could fight climate change as the economies of nations around the world stop.

CNN reported on “blue skies” in China in recent days:

Factories were closed and streets cleared throughout China’s Hubei province as authorities ordered residents to stay home to stop the coronavirus spread.

It seems that the blockade had an unwanted benefit: the blue skies.

The average number of “good quality air days” increased by 21.5% in February, compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China.

NASA, which promotes climate change on its website, posted images showing a reduction in nitrogen dioxide emissions from power plants and industrial plants in January and February – the height of the coronavirus pandemic. in China.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen such dramatic abandonment in such a large area for a particular event,” said Fei Liu, an air quality researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Center, in the CNN report. “It does not surprise me that many cities across the country have taken steps to minimize the spread of the virus.”

The Clean Air and Energy Research Center (CREA), an “air pollution research organization”, welcomed the reduction in coal production, a source of energy that helps save lives. China as a source of home heating.

Leftists expect this trend to continue.

“We will do a lot for China to promote this opportunity to transform its economy, to break away from the old one,” said Li Shuo, a climate policy consultant for Greenpeace, East Asia, in the CNN report.

“There could be a round of economic stimulus injecting cheap credit into China’s heavy industries and as a result we will see an increase in pollutants and also carbon emissions in the second half of this year. “said Li.

But communist China is planning to restart its economy.

“President Xi has made it clear that workers and factories need to increase activity as soon as possible if the country avoids a stronger economic slump,” CNN reported.

