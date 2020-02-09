Dumi Right & Chubb Rock

MC Dumi Right first appeared as a member of Zimbabwe Legit, along with Akim Ndlovu, who wrote hip-hop history when he was one of the first African hip-hop artists to gain recognition in the United States. The duo just debuted as Afro-Centrism in 1992 with “Doin ‘Damage in My Native Language”, produced by Mista Lawnge of Black Sheep, on the rise. Unfortunately, the label they signed with was folded Hollywood BASIC (Organized Confusion, Charizma and Peanut Butter Wolf, Raw Fusion, Hi-C) shortly afterwards – without an album.

Over the years, Dumi and Zimbabwe Legit have made music over and over again and tour all over the world. Dumi’s last album Doing It The Right Way contains Nikki Giovanni, YZ and Mike G from the Jungle Brothers. Dumi always took his craft seriously and wrote in a medium article: “I want people who listen to my music to produce something valuable. Think about the influence you have. Music is powerful, words are powerful and you may not reach everyone, but you can reach people, and when you get this confirmation back, I know I will go on. ”

With this in mind, Dumi is working with the legendary New Yorker New Yorker Brooklyn and media personality Chubb Rock for his latest offer to release a fiery title titled We Don’t Need ”that comments on the state of the world.

The politically charged track looks at the complexity of oppression, including political corruption, ubiquitous injustice, lack of accountability, unjust wars and self-serving leaders. It’s a call to action from some of the best hip hop bands.

Dumi brings the electrifying energy and the raw lyricism that he adores, and spits out: “The highest expectations you had of me exceed these expectations. Oxygen, anaerobic breathing / inhaling, exhaling, must continue breathing / looking for someone, We can believe in / What we need is justice and someone to be held accountable / Will do it, although the opportunities are insurmountable. ”

The normally laid-back, laid-back Chubb Rock spits out an insightful verse that critically criticizes the current president and administration. At the top of his verse, which sounds fed up with the current affairs of the good old USA, the Flatbush MC explains: “I’m not really political, but enough is enough.” Chubb spits out: “Obama is gone, you know who came / For my mind … I won’t say his name / Immigrant, no shame / He brings pain / His methods, man, it’s all in vain / His Pop wore hoods, white / dirty thoughts, dirty, no Dyson / He hires people on a whim / he hires people who sin / the fate of the world in the palm of his hand / his entire cabinet is from Indeed.com. ”

The chemistry of Dumi and Chubb is organic and undeniable in “We Don’t Need”. The two MCs are an impressive combination of skillful poetry, a head-nodding beat and a relevant message that is directly related to the time in which they lived.

Press photo by Dumi Right provided by the artist,

#BonusBeat: The previous collaboration between Dumi Right and Chubb Rock, “Wake ‘Em Up”, in which Vast Aire of Cannibal Ox also occurs:

