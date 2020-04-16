Dummy Has Anna Kendrick & The Sex Doll That Takes The World

Quibi

Anna KendrickNew friend is a sex doll? Definitely! That’s the premise of Dummy, the new Quibi series starring executive producer Kendrick.

Dummy follows the aspiring writer (Kendrick) who is friends with her boyfriend’s sex doll. Then both of them defeated the world. Seriously. The comedy was created by Cody Heller and inspired by Heller’s life with And Harmon. Heller wrote the series and served as executive producer with Kendrick and the director Tricia Brock. Along with Kendrick, Dummy starred in Gotham and the star Terrier Donal logs and Find a Party Meredith Hagner.

“I have news for you, dear: We are all sex dolls until we break the patriarchy,” the doll said.

“Great, you’re a feminist sex doll,” Kendrick says in the spy below.

“Fun sex dolls and their world-class friends – I mean, that would make a great story,” said the sex doll in a Dummy trailer.

Dummy arrives in Quibi on Monday, April 20. Quibi, a new streaming service designed for mobile online viewing, kicks off April 6 with a host of new programs like Singled Out with Kmer Palmer and Joel Kim Booster, Dishmantled with Tituss Burgess and the Most Dangerous Games with Liam Hemsworth. Sophie Turner, Chrissy Teigen, Darren Criss, Zac Efron, New Hidden Temple Legend and new E! The news series is all on the new streaming platform. Each installment is shorter than the average TV episode, typically 10 minutes or less.

