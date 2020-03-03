Dump truck crash causing delays on I-4 in Thonotosassa

By
Nellie McDonald
-
dump-truck-crash-causing-delays-on-i-4-in-thonotosassa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash involving a dump truck is causing delays for early morning commuters on Interstate 4.

The accident happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at the exit for Thonotosassa Road.

There is no word on injuries.

The crash was causing significant delays in both directions of Interstate 4.

WFLA’s Meredyth Censullo suggests drivers use 92 as a detour.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

