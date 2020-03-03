Dump truck crash snarls traffic on I-4 in Thonotosassa

By
Nellie McDonald
-
dump-truck-crash-snarls-traffic-on-i-4-in-thonotosassa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash involving a dump truck was causing delays for early morning commuters on Interstate 4 Tuesday morning. All lanes have since reopened.

The accident happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at the exit for Thonotosassa Road.

There is no word on injuries.

The crash was causing significant delays in both directions of Interstate 4, but all lanes have since reopened and traffic is moving smoothly.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

TPA ups cleaning procedures amid traveler with coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough County schools installing hand sanitizing stations due to Coronavirus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled

Dump truck crash causing delays on I-4 in Thonotosassa

Thumbnail for the video titled

Stroll into the city of love at Dali Museum’s ‘Midnight in Paris’

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled

CDC confirms coronavirus cases in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled

Q&A: Tampa Bay doctors answer your questions on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Coronavirus sparks concerns among Tampa Bay travelers

Thumbnail for the video titled

Travel insurance concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled

nursing homes and coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss