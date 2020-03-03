dump-truck-crash-snarls-traffic-on-i-4-in-thonotosassa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash involving a dump truck was causing delays for early morning commuters on Interstate 4 Tuesday morning. All lanes have since reopened.
The accident happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at the exit for Thonotosassa Road.
There is no word on injuries.
The crash was causing significant delays in both directions of Interstate 4, but all lanes have since reopened and traffic is moving smoothly.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
