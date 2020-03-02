dump-truck-rolls,-spills-gravel-within-o’neill-tunnel-on-northbound-side

A dump truck carrying gravel has spilled its load within the O’Neill Tunnel on the northbound side, explained police who advised commuters to “seek alternate routes.”

State police mentioned the spill happened just after Exit 23 on the northbound side of I-93.

The tipped truck and spilled gravel is covering 3 lanes with just 1 lane of targeted traffic receiving by, in accordance to law enforcement.

“Expect delays and seek alternate routes,” explained State Police in a tweet.

