Dumpling adopted the Blind Dog after becoming Internet Sensation

dumpling The blind, overweight Labrador found her at home forever and I sob over it.

The adorable golden Labrador recently went viral after her caregiver shared her heartbreaking story on social media.

At the age of 10, Dumpling was abandoned for a pound on the Gold Coast after the birth of puppies.

She lost both eyes because of “great pain”, but hoped to find a new family.

“Unfortunately, when I was 10, blind, overweight and alone, I was thrown on the pound.

Since I have been in care, I have lost over 13 kg. So I want a new family to help me stay on this weight loss journey (although I really don’t have much more weight to lose). Now that I am older, I find that short, frequent walks are perfect for me.

As you can see, I have no eyes; I had to lose them because they made me very painful. Now I’m pain free and ready to find my new home, ”Dumpling wrote on the Labrador Rescue Facebook page.

“I don’t need much in life, just a nice warm home to enjoy my last years,” the post concluded.

Fortunately, after a large influx of support, Dumpling was able to get in touch with her eternal family, who pulled her home on Saturday.

After a whopping 63 applications from potential families, Dumplings became the supervisor Ashleigh decided that the Ingebrigtsen family were the lucky ones.

Dumpling’s new dog mom Debbie and dog dad Craig Ingebrigtsen greeted the adorable 10 year old with open arms.

“She is adorable, we are really grateful that we have had the opportunity to take care of her and give her the wonderful life she deserves,” Debbie told 7News.

The couple already has another Labrador named Bob, Who will be a perfect companion for dumpling while she settles in her new home.

“Bob is a good boy and loves other animals and people, so I’m sure he’ll be welcoming Dumpling to our house,” said Craig.

Since being dumped on the dump, Dumpling has lost an incredible 13 kilograms and has won a new, loving family.

Image:

Facebook / Labrador rescue