Former Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 months in prison and 3 many years of parole for corruption prices, which resulted from his use of marketing campaign funds for particular expenditures, such as several extramarital affairs.

Hunter pleaded guilty in December but waited a number of weeks to formally resign his Home seat in mid-January.

“Unfortunately, in our country, much too quite a few individuals have arrive to embrace the idea that the individuals who write the guidelines sense they’re above the laws,” Assistant U.S. Legal professional Phil Halpern, of the Southern District of California, instructed reporters following the sentence was handed down.

“Duncan Hunter arrived to embody the really idea that politicians thought they have been earlier mentioned the law,” he added.

From the start, the then-congressman painted the prosecution of his marketing campaign finance violations as a political witch hunt towards him.

“This is the new Department of Justice. This is the Democrats’ arm of regulation enforcement,” he stated just after becoming charged. “It’s going on to Trump and it’s occurring to me.”

He also in essence blamed his spouse Margaret for the violations at initially, declaring “she dealt with my funds through my entire military services career and that continued on when I obtained to Congress considering the fact that I’m long gone 5 times and dwelling for two.”

But as particulars of his perform arrived out in court docket filings — showing the congressman billing his campaign for every little thing from drunken evenings out to to a ski trip aircraft tickets for the family’s pet rabbit — Hunter began dropping floor. For his initiatives, a panel of judges awarded Hunter TPM’s 2019 Golden Duke award.

In June of previous calendar year, just before prosecutors publicly disclosed proof showing that Hunter had employed marketing campaign funds to carry out affairs, Margaret Hunter, who was also indicted for the violations, pleaded guilty and commenced functioning with prosecutors.

Hunter received re-election in 2018 even with the expenses against him currently being introduced in August of that yr, in portion by falsely casting his opponent, a Christian ex-Obama administration staffer of Mexican-Palestinian descent, as a “radical Muslim” who was “trying to infiltrate the federal government.”

“Ammar handed an FBI track record verify to function at the White Home, and Duncan Hunter was indicted by the FBI,” a spokesperson for Hunter’s then-opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar, explained to TPM at the time.

Campa-Najjar is jogging once again in 2020, and following a successful principal marketing campaign will encounter the former congressman Darrell Issa in November to fill Hunter’s seat. (Issa has spoken overtly about how a presidential commutation of Hunter’s sentence would have “a certain capability to harmony the general public excellent.”)

In July, the Maritime Corps directed Hunter, a former big who served in Afghanistan, to prevent making use of its emblem on Islamophobic campaign mailers, which integrated pictures of Campa-Nahhar and Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

“These 3 radical Democrats want you to forget their Anti-Semitism or Terrorist Ties,” Hunter’s mailer browse.