duncan-keith-scores-one-hundredth-objective,-blackhawks-collapse-against-blues-all-over-again

ST. LOUIS — Duncan Keith has sacrificed a large amount of his offensive inclinations this year for the sake of the Blackhawks’ protection.

On Tuesday, Keith ultimately hit the 100-occupation-goal milestone he’s sat on the cusp of for months, but the Hawks protection correspondingly collapsed in a 6-5 reduction to the Blues.

Keith’s power-play rocket earlier Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in the initial period created him just the fourth Hawks defenseman and, fittingly, 100th NHL defenseman all-time to score 100 goals.

The target prolonged the 36-12 months-previous blue-liner’s place streak to 4 consecutive video games — a streak that presently integrated his 500th career assist and 600th vocation place on Friday. It also jumpstarted the Hawks’ electricity play, which went 3-for-four for its greatest output of the year following entering the day rated previous in the league.

But the Hawks nevertheless again melted down in the 3rd period.

Just like their December vacation to St. Louis, when a 3-purpose direct evaporated into a regulation decline, the Hawks led 3-1 in the next and three-2 moving into the third but defended horrifically down the stretch.

Keith, even with his a few points, was usually sucked to the perimeter and out of posture Olli Maatta also committed numerous inexcusable turnovers.

The Blues also approximately matched the Hawks’ electricity play with two man-gain aims of their own, and gave Corey Crawford his initially inadequate outing in months.

Lehner tweets about negotiations

A lot of speculation has swirled in the lead-up to — and aftermath of — Monday’s Robin Lehner trade about what the pending unrestricted free of charge agent’s contract needs may perhaps be.

Lehner offered some perception himself on Tuesday, even though, tweeting that he “was keen to do limited term” but that “money was never ever discussed.”

Asked about individuals remarks, Hawks general manager Stan Bowman said Tuesday — just as he did Monday — that he didn’t want to disclose negotiations

It is the 2nd consecutive yr Lehner’s negotiations have been drama-loaded. With the Islanders final yr, he initially wished a prolonged-time period offer, but then “we came down to shorter term, and it was a bit off in income,” he stated when signing with the Hawks in July. He mentioned he took a handful of times to think about it and the Isles jumped on Semyon Varlamov rather.

Bowman: ‘Didn’t switch down much better deals’

Though Bowman did not get into the Lehner agreement negotiations, he did offer a lot more insight into the seemingly weak returns that the Hawks received for Lehner and Erik Gustafsson in their deadline trades.

“Your goal, when you are in that placement and you are talking to teams, is you want to get the most effective offer you can,” he reported. “We didn’t change down much better offers where by there ended up first-spherical picks involved. The discounts happen when the two sides can match… Believe in me, we did as considerably as we could and we received the best offer we could.”

Bowman explained a several other notable factors, as very well.

The GM noted that the Hawks are seeking at Max Shalunov, a 27-yr-outdated Russian league star whose NHL rights are owned by Chicago, as very well as “some free agent players” to perhaps import from Europe for up coming period, like they did with Dominik Kubalik this year.

He stated the Hawks will have a “proven NHL goalie signed for future year” but did not dedicate to that participant necessarily becoming Corey Crawford, who is a pending UFA.