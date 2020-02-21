[duncanville’s-riki-lindhome,-yassir-lester,-and-pleasure-osmanski-on-cartoons-and-document-environment-kfcs]

Amy Poehler and Mike Scully seriously sought to assemble a comedy cast of hundreds when they set together Duncanville, now airing on Fox. Positive, you’ve bought Ty Burrell and Poehler’s IRL BFF Rashida Jones, but the forged also features Wiz Khalifa, Betsy Sodaro, and—for a single episode, Alice Cooper. The A.V. Club sat down with other solid standouts, like Riki Lindhome, Pleasure Osmanski, and Yassir Lester, who engage in Kimberly and Jing Harris, and social media savvy teenager Yangzi, respectively. In the video previously mentioned, we chat about almost everything from Marietta, Georgia’s gradual gentrification to Osmanski’s time growing up on the gritty, rainy streets of the Pacific Northwest. Moreover, Riki gave us some guidelines for parenting an intensely driven type-A kid.