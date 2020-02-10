Dune Rats ‘Hurry Up And Wait’ is the second most popular ARIA album

Dune Rats released the country’s best album with their third studio album, “Hurry Up And Wait”.

The Brisbane band dethrones Billie Eilish’s “If We All Fall Asleep, Where Are We Going?” Is the first Australian act to top the ARIA album leaderboard in 2020.

The band also topped ARIA’s Australian artist and vinyl album charts with the release released by the company’s own Ratbag Records imprint.

It builds on her album “The Kids Will Know It’s Bullshit” from 2017, which also debuted at number 1 on the album charts when it was released.

Watch the band’s latest video on “Stupid Is As Stupid Does” with American musician K.Flay:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bsMTZGwtYo [/ embed]

In a statement on social media, Dune Rats thanked her fans for the overwhelming support that prompted her to top the charts twice as an independent Australian band.

“Fucking STOKED, our album has landed again at number 1 in the country !!”, wrote the band. “We would like to thank everyone who supported our band, they go straight to the pool room! We owe you all a cold beer !!!!!!”

The band will tour “Hurry Up And Wait” from the end of the month, with every show on the run sold out, with the exception of Perth.