Dunedin is considering changing the enforcement of the city law after a fine

DUNEDIN, Florida (WFLA) – Anne Lowkey lived in her home in Dunedin for 25 years, but got a problem with the city when she didn’t take good care of her garden.

It was led by police officers for the city, and fines piled up day after day until Lowkey owed the city more than $ 80,000.

“To be honest, it made me sick,” said Lowkey.

The city of Dunedin made national news due to extreme cases like this and others.

Dunedin Mayor Julie Bujalski says she has received death threats for news of the enforcement of the code.

The city is now considering changing the system, including a new find structure and a cap on the fines imposed.

“I think it’s just about balance. I really do and I think it’s about a fair process, a transparent process and identifying the human factor in one of the situations,” said Mayor Julie Bujalski.

Dunedin City Council listened to a consultant’s report on enforcement issues on Tuesday and will present an action plan later.

“It’s about saying, look if you’ve messed up and done something, we’ll give you a way to fix it and we’ll give you a way to get it back, and that’s really important that you’re not for the rest of yours Life will suffer because of that, ”said Bujalski.

