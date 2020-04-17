DuPage Basis offers $300K to nonprofits to support COVID-19 fight

The DuPage Foundation, a Downers Grove-centered philanthropic business, has awarded $300,000 to 21 regional nonprofits in the first round of funding from its recently established COVID-19 Response Fund.

Foundation officials mentioned they have so much raised additional than $625,000 for the COVID-19 Reaction Fund with the help of lead associates, such as the Birck Household of Hinsdale and Naperville, the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, two space personal foundations wishing to keep on being anonymous, and grants from the Gustafson Household Basis and Snodgrass Family members Funds of the DuPage Foundation.

















































“To date we have obtained 69 apps totaling far more than $1.3 million, which definitely displays the need to have in our community,” claimed Barb Szczepaniak, basis vice president for applications. “The Foundation will continue on to do our portion by securing economical means and deploying them to the corporations that are specifically assisting our DuPage neighbors.”

Continued deployment of grants from the fund will keep on being versatile to make sure help of present-day demands as very well as new types that arise, officials mentioned. Grants will be dispersed on a rolling foundation as needs and gaps are discovered and as further pounds come to be out there.

The basis is also sharing programs it receives with its fund associates and other location funders in an effort to enable channel as a great deal assist as achievable to space not-for-gains.

The DuPage Foundation also encourages donors to carry on giving directly to their most loved charities and, for these who are interested and ready, to add to our COVID-19 Response Fund.

DuPage not-for-revenue can use for funding at dupagefoundation.org.















































