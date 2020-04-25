DuPage sheriff bids fond goodbye to longtime search pet Bella

One particular of DuPage County’s longest-serving law enforcement dogs now has nothing more demanding to do than roll about for a stomach rub.

Bella, a bloodhound who served the sheriff’s office environment for additional than 11 many years, formally retired Friday.

















































She searched for hundreds of missing men and women and prison suspects for the duration of her career, in accordance to a information launch from the sheriff’s business office.

“I would like to thank Deputy Bella for more than 11 a long time of support to DuPage County inhabitants and encompassing communities. We constantly realized when we known as Bella we would get a quick resolution,” Sheriff James Mendrick mentioned.

She came to the office from Midwest K-9 Crisis Response Group, primarily based in Lee, Illinois.

Bella’s handler, Deputy Linda Richardson, reported she may well however convey Bella out on instruction routines for her substitute, 4-thirty day period-previous bloodhound Hope.

“She’ll pass up the work but she’s developed to enjoy just laying out in the solar in the backyard all day,” Richardson said Friday. “Hope also keeps her occupied at home, thieving her ball and preserving her on her toes.”

The law enforcement pet device also features bloodhounds Praise and Tilly Belgian Malinoises Chili, Nitro, Odin and Benefit a black Labrador retriever named Raven and chocolate Lab Xena.

Convenience Pet dog Julia, a golden Labrador retriever, also not long ago joined the team.















































