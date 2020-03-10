Duran Duran announced the latest headliners for BST Hyde Park 2020

Duran Duran have announced the latest headliners for BST Hyde Park in 2020.

The annual series of concerts in the open air will be held two weekends in July 3-5 and July 10-12, and the “Headliners” – “Post Malone”, “Little Little”, “Kendrick Lamar”, “Pearl Jam” and “Taylor Swift” .

Duran Duran has now been recognized as the final headliner central London Festival, and the group was established in the last day Sunday 12 July at BST.

The concert will mark the first London show group for five years (and their only concert in the capital in 2020) and will be delivered when they celebrate four decades together – their self-titled debut album has reached its 40th anniversary next year.

Duran Duran on BST Hyde Park 2020

Talking about the book by BST, Simon Le borane said: “I watch the film” Rolling Stovns “in Hyde Park back in ’69 and I think about all the great performances that have taken place since that time.

“It is truly an honor to add the name Duran Duran to this list and play our music in one of the world’s greatest places in the BST Hyde Park”.

Support for this day to come from Gwen Stefani and Nile Rodgers and Shyka, will soon be announced by more players.

Tickets at the date of Duran Duran BST Hyde Park in 2020 will go on general sale this Friday (March 13) at 10:00. Pre-sale for American Express Cardmembers will be held from 10 am today (March 10), at 9:30 am on Friday.

Last summer, Duran Duran played a special show at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.