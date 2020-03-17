Durant amongst 4 Brooklyn Nets to test optimistic for coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — Four Brooklyn Nets players, like Kevin Durant, have analyzed good for the new coronavirus, bringing the whole to seven known gamers in the NBA.

The Nets did not name the gamers Tuesday, but Durant verified he was one particular of them to The Athletic, expressing: “Everyone be thorough, acquire care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get by means of this.”

The Nets introduced that a single participant is exhibiting indicators, though the other three are asymptomatic. All four players have been isolated and are underneath the treatment of team medical professionals.

“The overall health of our players and employees is of the greatest priority to the firm and the staff is accomplishing anything in just its electric power to be certain that those people influenced obtain the greatest care achievable,” the Nets stated in a assertion.

The Nets extra that all players and members of their journey social gathering are getting asked to keep on being isolated and carefully watch their overall health, but the team’s means to get screening that has been unavailable to so a lot of other individuals drew criticism from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“We desire them a fast restoration. But, with all due regard, an whole NBA team should really NOT get analyzed for COVID-19 although there are critically sick sufferers waiting to be tested,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

“Tests ought to not be for the rich, but for the sick.”

Brooklyn final played on March 10 in Los Angeles, beating the Lakers. The Nets had been then to experience the Golden Point out Warriors two nights later on in San Francisco — a activity that was to be played with no fans — just before the NBA season was suspended just after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit’s Christian Wood are the other gamers who have examined beneficial.

The Nets stated they are now notifying any person who has had acknowledged get hold of with the gamers, like the latest opponents, and functioning carefully with state and nearby health and fitness authorities on reporting.

For most people today, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate signs or symptoms, this sort of as fever and cough. For some, in particular more mature adults and individuals with current wellness complications, it can trigger far more intense sickness, like pneumonia. The large bulk of people today get better from the new virus.