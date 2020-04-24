Durbin, Duckworth, Bustos seem alarm about COVID-19 prisoner transfer Bureau of Prisons Illinois

Three Illinois lawmakers sounded an alarm Friday over the transfer of at the very least 20 inmates from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak, to a federal prison in northwest Illinois which has no verified conditions.

Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, and Rep. Cheri Bustos — all Illinois Democrats — mentioned the Federal Bureau of Prisons should really not have sent the prisoners to the facility in Thomson, Unwell., without the need of taking additional safeguards.

The prisoners must have been tested for COVID-19 before leaving the MCC, they explained. The Chicago Sunshine-Instances described earlier this month about how coronavirus bacterial infections seems to be spreading between the more than 600 inmates in the downtown superior-increase jail.

“BOP’s response to the menace of COVID-19 in federal prisons has been insufficient and troubling,” Durbin, Duckworth and Bustos reported in a assertion. Thomson is in Bustos’ congressional district.

“The transfer of inmates from MCC Chicago, in which there is a verified outbreak of the virus, to USP Thomson, exactly where there has not still been a confirmed scenario, is getting finished devoid of good screening and avoidance treatments in place for personnel and inmates.

“It is completely unacceptable that BOP did not give us progress recognize of these transfers. While we are encouraged that BOP states it will soon broaden screening at its facilities, it is irresponsible to place staff members, inmates, and area communities at threat by transferring inmates without the need of first placing in location ample tests strategies. We urge BOP to halt these and any long run inmate transfers from facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks until they examination inmates prior to transfer.”

“Our fears about these transfers are further exacerbated by the ongoing understaffing of USP Thomson. We keep on being committed to performing with BOP to tackle the staffing shortages at the facility and again contact on BOP to expeditiously employ extra team to fulfill the desires of this increasing and most likely susceptible inmate populace.”