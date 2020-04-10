During Coronavirus, CEOs David Solomon and Brian Moynihan are literally independent on Wall Street

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily articles on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global business are compiled and delivered to your inbox free of charge.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman worked in an office office until about three weeks before he began experiencing coronavirus symptoms in mid-March. Since then, Gorman has been working from home and has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, the CEO told employees on Thursday.

Bank leaders who are in the office every day are literally very few and far away, as the largest Wall Street institutions have sent most of their employees [including some CEOs] home during the pandemic .

However, they contain two very large names. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon worked at Bank’s Manhattan headquarters.

This is different from the approach adopted by Citi, Wells Fargo, and CEO of JP Morgan Chase, who currently work in their homes.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon has been working at home since last week after she was released from the hospital after an emergency cardiac surgery in March. According to a spokesperson, Welles Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf, who normally works in the New York office of a San Francisco-based bank, has been running the bank at home for several weeks. According to the Wall Street Journal, City CEO Michael Corbat will stop entering and exiting the office on March 24, confirming as soon as an Internet router can be added to the home office to log on to ample locations. did. [Government home orders are currently valid for non-essential employees in all areas where major banks and their CEOs are based. Including New York, San Francisco, Boston and Charlotte, NC. Bank of・ The United States is headquartered].

Meanwhile, the center of the coronavirus outbreak is in New York City, and David Solomon of Goldman Sachs is one of 60 employees working in a bank’s New York office, out of a regular 12,000. As Fortune first reported in Solomon’s profile late last year, he generally prefers to go by subway through the city, but Solomon avoids public transport as an immediate security measure. Still he is in the office and “almost completely alone.” This is partly because Solomon happens to live nearby, says people near the bank. [Solomon’s residence in the Soho district of New York is just one mile from Goldman HQ.] “He doesn’t really see anyone,” adds the person.

Solomon, who appeared at CNBC last week, said that 98% of Goldman Sachs employees worldwide are now working remotely. “But there are people who have to move money and have to be in buildings for the process, and I’m making the center of the business from here,” he said. “There are other people in the building. I feel I should be here, and it’s a very safe place because there are few people in the building.

Indeed, Solomon works outside the office with Goldman COO John Waldron and CFO Stephen Sheller, but implements the social distance protocol. He is standing at his desk]. Scherer temporarily relocated to the 29th floor, but Waldron is now crossing the Hudson River in Goldman’s Jersey City building.

Still, during an internal video conference with Goldman Sachs employees worldwide this week, Solomon did not need to do so as he said, and strongly encouraged most to do so, according to attendees, “This is my You need to do anything to feel safe and comfortable, “he said.

The “ global town hall, ” as Solomon says, is something he has sought after since becoming the bank’s CEO in 2018, but Goldman’s recent technical withdrawal, like last fall Was not possible. In response to the pandemic, the bank’s engineering team worked quickly to upgrade its video conferencing capabilities, simultaneously serving nearly 40,000 employees. Goldman has hosted the first such virtual town hall for the past two weeks in a row.

Of course, working in the office carries the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. As Gorman’s diagnosis shows, no officer is immune to COVID-19. In late March, investment bank Jefferies CFO, 56-year-old Peg Broadbent, died of the virus.

In an interview with Baron last week, Bank of America Moynihan defended his decision to stay in the office. “I’m fine,” he said. “I can’t do phone calls or things constructively [outside the office]. The building is empty, except for key employees such as call centers. The CFO and me and others need to be still here there is.”

Some observers have expressed CEO health concerns. Solomon posted a photo on Instagram last week showing the Navy Hospital Ship USNS Comfort arriving in New York City, photographed from his perch on the 41st floor of Goldman HQ. House! But another follower wrote, “I’m glad I didn’t leave the city the moment people needed a leader,” followed by three thumb-up emoticons.

