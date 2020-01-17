During the winter months, drivers must pay attention to the “No Winter Maintance” warning signs

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA. – “NO WINTER MAINTENANCE” signs should not be ignored during the winter season, as drivers may find themselves in unpredictable situations when the weather is bad, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The department instructs drivers to be careful on roads marked “NO WINTER MAINTENANCE”, or they claim drivers can get stuck without help.

Especially in the winter months, and especially when snow is forecast or is already covering the ground, according to the police, drivers must know the streets on which these signs are noted.

There are several roads on which these signs are posted, which are usually maintained by the community or are located in remote nature reserves or wildland areas, the police say.

However, there is no legal obligation in case law to attempt any help, and the dangers to the first-aid community may also be delayed in an emergency, the NLCRPD said.

According to the police, if rescue is necessary, legal and civil sanctions may apply.

