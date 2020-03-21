Dushyant Singh & Vasundhara Raje, who partied with Kanika Kapoor, examination damaging for COVID-19

File image of former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje | Twitter | @vasundharabjp

New Delhi: Previous Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh, who is a BJP MP from Jhalawar-Baran, analyzed destructive for coronavirus Saturday.

Raje and Singh went into self-isolation right after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, whom they satisfied at a bash in Lucknow, tested optimistic for COVID-19.

“My COVID-19 report has arrive negative. Having said that, as precautionary measure I am presently in self-isolation and am pursuing all health and fitness-connected information,” Singh wrote in a tweet.

मेरी #Covid19 की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है, लेकिन सावधानी के तौर पर मैं फिलहाल आइसोलेशन में हूं तथा स्वास्थ्य सम्बन्धी सभी निर्देशों का पालन कर रहा हूं।

— Dushyant Singh (@DushyantDholpur) March 21, 2020

Minutes later, Raje also tweeted that she tested unfavorable.

“After conducting a #COVID-19 test, I’m joyful to notify you that the success arrived back again destructive. Even so, as a preventive measure, my son and I will continue on to be in isolation for the up coming two weeks,” she wrote.

मुझे बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि #Covid19 टेस्ट की मेरी रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है। हालांकि सावधानी के तौर पर दुष्यंत और मैं अगले दो सप्ताह तक आइसोलेशन में ही रहेंगे।

— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 21, 2020

The news will perhaps bring some reduction to about 100-odd parliamentarians who experienced appear in speak to with Singh at a breakfast assembly hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 18 March.

Just about 100 MPs, like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Ladies and Youngster Improvement Minister Smriti Irani, Talent Advancement Minister Mahender Nath Pandey, H2o Assets Minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat and Minister of Point out for Road Transport V.K. Singh, experienced attended the breakfast conference.

Kapoor’s case

In India, there are a whole 271 scenarios so far, and four people today have died owing to the infection so significantly.

The ‘Baby doll’ fame singer has become the very first celebrity to examination positive for COVID-19 in India. Kapoor and three many others tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Lucknow.

She had returned to Lucknow from London on 11 March and soon immediately after mentioned that she experienced signals of flu.

In an Instagram article, she stated, “For the earlier 4 times I have had signals of flu, I acquired myself analyzed and it arrived beneficial for COVID-19. My relatives and I are in complete quarantine now and pursuing health care suggestions on how to go forward… I was scanned at the airport as per ordinary procedure 10 times back when I came back residence, the signs and symptoms have designed only 4 days ago.”

An FIR has been submitted in opposition to her for negligence and disobedience to the purchase issued by a general public servant.

