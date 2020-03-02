Dustin Johnson prioritizes FedExCup in excess of the Olympic Games | Golf information

Dustin Johnson will overlook the Olympic Online games this calendar year

Dustin Johnson was reportedly not available for the variety of the Tokyo Olympics.

Golfweek journalist Eamon Lynch acquired an electronic mail from Johnson's supervisor, David Winkle, who confirmed that entire world range 5 would not contend for a gold medal owing to programming difficulties.

Johnson hinted in January that he would not compete in Tokyo

The two Johnson and Brooks Koepka hinted in January that the Olympic Game titles were being not a priority for them, as the men's function would get put shortly just before the FedExCup Engage in-Off in August.

Ahead of Saudi Arabia, Johnson said: "Representing the United States in the Olympic Online games is something I would absolutely be happy to do, but will it healthy the calendar effectively? I am not truly positive about that."

In accordance to Golfweek, Johnson is now the to start with high profile player to overlook the Olympics this 12 months, as spelled out in the Winkle e-mail.

"Dustin thought a whole lot about the Olympics and we mentioned the execs and cons of his extended participation," Winkle wrote.

Johnson is established to win the FedExCup

"At the conclude of the working day, it can be a matter of personal choice and precedence. As substantially as he feels honored to be an Olympian, the FedExCup Playoffs are also very significant to him."

"Acquiring experienced some shut phone calls in the playoffs, he truly desires to gain them in advance of his time is up and he feels that he would not be giving himself the most effective opportunity to do so if he added a long worldwide trip just ahead of his begin (and shortly following returning from two weeks in Europe) ".