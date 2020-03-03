dustin-johnson-regulations-out-competing-in-2020-olympics

NEW YORK – On the fence about the Olympics at the begin of the calendar year, Dustin Johnson made a decision he will not be heading.

Johnson’s manager mentioned in a text concept Monday that the FedEx Cup playoffs keep as a great deal importance to Johnson as chasing a gold medal in Tokyo this summer season.

“I come to feel specified he would decide on if not if the timing ended up distinctive, but feels he is producing the most effective final decision under the conditions,” mentioned David Winkle of Hambric Sports Management.

Johnson’s name was eliminated from the Olympic golf rating Monday afternoon. At No. five in the globe rating, he now would have been No. 3 among the People guiding Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. International locations are allowed a highest of 4 players in golfing furnished they are amongst the top rated 15 in the planet rating.

Golfweek to start with reported Johnson’s conclusion.

Johnson was the primary American for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro when he determined at the last moment to withdraw mainly because of considerations in excess of the Zika virus.

This was much more about the FedEx Cup and the valuable prize Johnson has still to get. The major prize is now truly worth $15 million.

Asked about the Olympics at the starting of the yr, Johnson explained he was not positive how his routine would be in the summer months with the Tokyo Video games coming just after the final key and before the FedEx Cup playoffs.

“Having had a couple near phone calls in the playoffs, he definitely would like to gain them in advance of his time is performed and feels that he wouldn’t be supplying himself the ideal opportunity to do so if he included a lengthy international journey,” Winkle claimed.

Johnson programs to perform 5 out of seven months by the British Open. He then would have a week off just before heading to Japan for the Olympics. Now, he is thinking about the 3M Open up in Minnesota immediately after returning from the British, and then two months off in advance of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Johnson nearly received the FedEx Cup in 2016 until finally he dropped the 54-gap lead and lost the FedEx Cup when Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship and its then-$10 million prize. He has expended 91 weeks at No. 1 in the earth, 3rd only powering Tiger Woods and McIlroy among the lively players.

With just above a few months in advance of Olympic qualifying ends, the top four Us citizens are Koepka, Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Webb Simpson, pursuing by Patrick Reed and Woods. There are nevertheless three majors, The Players Championship and a Entire world Golf Championship — all offering significant rating points — right before qualifying finishes on June 21 after the U.S. Open.