dustin-johnson-will-skip-olympic-golfing-tournament-in-close-proximity-to-tokyo

Though the Summer Olympics are just about 5 months absent, major American golfer Dustin Johnson has by now decided he will be skipping the men’s golf match outside of Tokyo this summer. The fifth-rated participant in the planet, Johnson is the first higher-profile participant who will move on attending the party, but likely won’t be the past.

Confirming Johnson’s selection, his agent David Winkle didn’t cite concern in excess of the coronavirus as a rationale for his client skipping the event. Instead, Winkle reported Johnson desires to be ready for the FedEx Cup playoffs, which start 11 times following the Olympic event with the Northern Belief in Boston.

“You just cannot do it all, presented the freshly compressed plan,” Winkle instructed ESPN. “Dustin and some others realized a whole lot about them selves and what will work for them past year, so I applaud him for not overextending himself and holding his personal priorities in line.”

However he was qualified for the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Johnson opted not to engage in owing to issues above the Zika virus. The winner of the 2016 U.S. Open., 35-calendar year-outdated Johnson is a 20-time PGA Tour winner.

The 2020 Olympics are continue to set to begin on time inspite of issues more than the coronavirus, and they are scheduled to acquire location beginning July 24.

“The IOC is entirely committed to have the opening ceremony there on July 24 in Tokyo,” IOC President Thomas Bach mentioned final week. “I’m not prepared to add fuel to the flames of speculation there in any way.”

