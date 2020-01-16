Dusty Baker the right man for managing Red Sox

A path from this mess that so many people in the Red Sox front office has left red in the face of shame is available. To achieve this, the organization must act decisively, quickly, and dig deep into the pockets to defeat the other two teams looking for a manager in a period of the year that nobody ever does.

No time for focus groups. No time to give candidates an open-book baseball analysis test. It is time to find a leader who is in no way affected by an electronic espionage scandal that can come up later.

The right path is clear: hire Dusty Baker and do it as soon as possible before someone beats you.

The Astros were the first to emerge after the resignation of A.J. found in the January manager market. Hinch, then the Sox “mutually separated ways,” (stop, you kill me with that line, catch) with Alex Cora, and now the Mets have canned Carlos Beltran.

Baseball should look at grabbing the 2017 World Series rings from all three boys and show them at Cooperstown.

And the Red Sox has to get to work in order to compete for another ring. Step 1: Hire Baker before someone else does.

Baker, 70, has the right steady attitude and strong presence that the Red Sox needs to continue the scandal, still being investigated by Major League Baseball. He became a grandfather for the first time on the weekend and had no lack of wisdom before adding that excitement to his life.

Every time I mentioned Baker as the perfect choice, it was greeted with the same reaction: “Chaim Bloom will never do that. He wants an analyst. Dusty is too much his own man. The Red Sox wants a doll.”

Bloom has a lot of faith in analysis, so many take an unfair jump from that point of view. They assume that this means that he has no deep respect for good baseball men. That assumption does not match what those who know Bloom say about the man. He is smart, smart enough to know that numbers can only go that far and that it is what people do or don’t do with those numbers that count.

Cora’s agility with analysis was only a small part of the reason why he succeeded. His ability to tell the many players whose first language and in some cases only the language in which they felt conversation was Spanish was a larger part. Bloom is not blind to the benefit of a bilingual manager.

“It is certainly a huge advantage,” Bloom said. “It is clear that it is a factor, a factor. It is a plus for Alex. I think it is a plus for those people who have it in every job. Although we will consider many factors, it is certainly an important asset. “

Baker also speaks Spanish.

Baker placed a .532 winning percentage in 20 seasons in managing the Giants, Cubs, Reds and Nationals and had a winning record with each team. He knows how to teach the game to young players, knows how to inspire confidence in them. He is especially good with young batters, not surprising considering that he rode more than 1,000 points during his career.

Above all, he is a winner. He is in 15th place ever in victories and took an average of 95 in his last four seasons.

One of the better questions from Wednesday of Bloom: Should you be able to choose between someone with a steady hand in dealing with tricky problems such as the one the Sox has to deal with when trying to get out of the scandal and a younger manager who gets more driven by analysis?

“I don’t like to categorize things whose age or level of experience is an indication of some sort of philosophical agreement or philosophical difference with me,” Bloom said. “Of course in my past I worked with the Rays with someone (Joe Maddon) who would probably roll his eyes to hear me say this, but over time, with his permanent appointment, he became one of the older managers in baseball, and then worked with one of the youngest (Kevin Cash). “

Baker’s most recent employer is dependent on old-fashioned scouting and does as little with analysis as any organization, which did not prevent them from winning the World Series 2019 without asterisks on their title.

“Everyone brings different things to the table. I don’t like categorizing people, typing people, I think it’s unfair for them and therefore unfair for us, “Bloom said.” I think it’s really about the sum of all the characteristics that someone brings to the table. There are many different ways to get the most out of players. We do ourselves a bad service if we don’t take everything into account. “

Getting the best out of players is always what Dusty does best. With the help of the analyzes he considers useful, he gets more tools for this. Bloom and Baker are two smart guys who can achieve a lot together, on condition that every man stays in line: the line-up card and the clubhouse are the manager’s. Bloom can help him find better players and let him decide which to use and when.

Cora was a great spokesperson for the organization and so would Baker.

This is also not a reason to hire a manager, but Johnnie B. Baker is perhaps the only player in the big league history with an even cooler name than the nickname. He is a cool man in every sense of the word.