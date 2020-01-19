Dutch agricultural exports reach record levels, supported by re-exports and higher prices

Agricultural exports in the Netherlands continue to grow, but most of the increase in 2019 is due to higher prices rather than quantities, and re-exports account for a large proportion, according to new figures from the national statistics agency CBS and the University of Wageningen.

Overall, exports reached a value of EUR 95.4 billion last year, an increase of 4.6% compared to 2018 and the highest level ever. However, slightly more than a quarter of the total is re-exported from food or agricultural products such as cocoa beans, avocados and beer grown or manufactured outside the Netherlands.

Price increases made up two thirds of the total increase in export value. Nevertheless, the Netherlands is still the world’s second largest exporter of agricultural goods after the United States, the CBS said.

The export basket is led by the flower, bulb and plant industries. Exports reach EUR 9.5 billion.

Meat exports rose significantly to EUR 8.8 billion due to the swine fever epidemic in Asia. Pork exports to China in particular increased by 22% compared to 2018. Exports of dairy products reached EUR 8.6 billion, vegetables EUR 7.3 billion and fruit EUR 6.2 billion.

Around 25% of Dutch food and beverage exports went to Germany. France accounted for 11% and the United Kingdom 9%.

Agricultural machinery and machinery for the food industry accounted for another EUR 10 billion, according to the CBS.

