Dutch and Belgian investors are examining financial recovery for the IHC excavator group: FD

The Dutch investment company HAL, the Dutch excavator group Van Oord and their Belgian partner Deme are working together to take over or to invest in the Dutch shipbuilder IHC, Financieele Dagblad said on Friday.

The aim of the talks is to prevent what the paper calls “crucial expertise and technology” from falling into the hands of a Chinese company. The paper bases its claims on various sources near the talks.

IHC said last July that it needed to find new capital to survive. The company recorded a loss of € 80 million in 2018.

Banking industry sources have told FD that a Chinese company is interested in acquiring IHC. IHC is a global leader in the construction of excavators and other state-of-the-art ocean-going vessels, and HAL, Van Oord and Deme fear that the Chinese could gain a foothold in the market through a takeover.

The potential investors expect to make a decision about what to do within four or five weeks, the FD said.

