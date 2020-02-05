Dutch celebrity couple Marco and Leontine Borsato divorce

Marco and Leontine Borsato, one of the most famous couples in the Netherlands, divorced after 22 years.

The singer and television personality married in Venice in 1998 and have three children. The news of the divorce comes just a few weeks after Marco Borsato said he has been out of the spotlight for some time due to a burnout.

2019 was a difficult year for the 53-year-old singer, who had to admit to having a short-lived affair with a pianist a few years ago.

“He worked on new music and new concerts and that was put on hold,” a Mojo spokeswoman told Telegraaf. “The same applies to The Voice”. Borsato is one of the jurors in the popular TV talent show.

Leontine presents television programs and writes columns about her family life.

