Dutch citizens evacuated from virus-infested Wuhan arrive in Eindhoven

17 people who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan after the outbreak of the corona virus have arrived at a military base in Eindhoven.

The group, consisting of 15 Dutch and two Chinese partners, arrived by bus shortly after midnight on Monday. They belonged to a group of 250 evacuees who were flown from China via Marseille and Brussels.

They were initially transferred to military accommodation, but are allowed to return to their homes for the duration of the 14-day quarantine, provided they show no signs of illness, no other families live with them, and live in a separate room.

Around 30 passengers on the flight to Marseille were in a separate area at the front of the aircraft, as they showed “mild symptoms” according to a Dutch journalist who was on board.

And this eagle has landed: We met a Dutchman from Wuhan #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/BUWJOCfpCm

– anouk eigenraam (@askimono) February 2, 2020

Passengers to Brussels, including the Dutch evacuees, were transferred to another plane to Marseille. The Dutch contingent did the rest of the trip by bus.

Foreign Minister Stef Blok thanked the French and Chinese authorities for their cooperation in deporting the evacuees out of the country.

The Dutch who left #Wuhan last night just arrived in Eindhoven. I am grateful to France and China for making their trip easier.

– Stef Blok (@ministerBlok) February 2, 2020

The Chinese authorities said on Sunday that 17,300 people had been infected with the corona virus, of which 362 had died. All deaths occurred in China with the exception of one Chinese citizen who died after traveling to the Philippines.

The virus is believed to come from a fish market in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China where snakes, marmots and poultry were sold. Five other Dutch nationals living in the city have chosen to stay.

