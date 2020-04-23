Dutch court agrees with the evidence to hear that the murder of 298 people is being punished

Dutch lawmakers filed an affidavit that had not been presented in the MH17 case but 12 were before the court.

Russian Oleg Pulatov and three men have been accused of killing and destroying an airplane in a bid to prosecute a flight plan used to bring Malaysia Air 17 aircraft to Ukraine on July 17, 2014.

298 people died on the scene, 38 of which were named Australia.

Lawyers asked Pulatov to remove the legal name of the 13 survivors.

Researchers are traveling between parts of the area at MH17, near the town of Grabovo, Ukraine. (AP / Dmitry Lovetsky, file) (AP / AAP)

They argued that the Russians were allowed to gain a foothold in their common name when they gave witnesses.

The Hague District Court last Thursday ruled that any evidence was in error.

The other 12 witnesses will be allowed to appear on the evidence, but Pulatov’s lawyers will have another chance to challenge their findings.

“In most cases, after hearing the case, the court must decide when the advertisements of the unidentified will be used as evidence,” the judgment said.

Malaysia Airlines MH17 was flown over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing 298 people. (In stock)

“The defense can silence its defenders by using the words of non-witnesses.

“This decision is today in the moment.”

Many demonstrators were near the missile when it was launched in Snizhne, Ukraine, six years ago.

Justice Thijs Berger described a family living in areas in eastern Ukraine as being under the control of the Russian military “under the influence of violence”

Many witnesses also told Dutch investigators that they feared for their lives.

Foreign nationals have also been exposed in areas of danger from Russian police, the complaint said.

Russians Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky, along with Leonid Kharchenko, have been accused of the flight of MH17.

Every man is tried in it; Pulatov is the only defendant in court.

The trial continues on June 8.