[dutch-court-docket:-do-not-arrive-to-mh17-trial-if-you-are-exhibiting-coronavirus-signs-and-symptoms]

The MH17 demo is resuming soon in the Netherlands. — Reuters pic

AMSTERDAM, March three — People today displaying indicators of the coronavirus who recently travelled to locations wherever the illness has unfold need to not go to hearings in the MH17 airline crash demo starting off subsequent 7 days in the Netherlands, officials explained.

“Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) overall health authorities recommend people today who have been to danger locations and are exhibiting flu indicators or a fever to remain at property,” a assertion issued now mentioned.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down around jap Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew. 4 suspects, three Russians and a Ukrainian, are set to go on trial in absentia on March nine. — Reuters