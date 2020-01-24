Dutch Dakar biker dies after Saudi crash | Sports

auto | moto | Dakar | 2020 | NED connected to x

In this file, which was recorded on January 16, 2018, the Dutch driver Edwin Straver and his KTM are preparing for the 10th stage of the Dakar 2018 between Salta and Belen, Argentina. – AFP picture

THE HAGUE, January 24 – Dutch motorcyclist Edwin Straver, who fell during the penultimate stage of the Dakar Rally, died of his injuries, as his wife confirmed today.

The 48-year-old from Rijswijk in the south of the Netherlands fell off his KTM 450 on 16 January and drove at a relatively slow speed, but broke his spine.

“Edwin died early in the morning on Friday, surrounded by his loved ones,” his wife Anja den Hollander told AFP.

The family is in the process of arranging the funeral, she said.

Straver drove his third Dakar in a motorcycle racer section that was not supported by a replacement team when he dropped out during the 11th leg of the race in southeastern Saudi Arabia.

“He broke his spine and didn’t have a heartbeat for 10 minutes,” said a statement on the Dutch rally website www.rallymaniacs.com, which tracked Stravers progress.

After his resuscitation, he was flown to a hospital in Riyadh by helicopter.

“It became clear there that he would not regain consciousness,” the website said.

He was flown back to the Netherlands on Wednesday “where it was again confirmed that the damage to his brain was too serious.”

“Breathing was then stopped in consultation with his family,” the statement said.

Straver was born into a motorsport family in 1971 – his father Anton was a former street racer.

However, his son’s first love was “was for the sand … he liked motocross and enduro much more than street racing”.

The Dutch driver was described as “extremely careful” and said: “I brake for everything and never cross a dune before I see what’s behind it.”

The 42nd edition of the Dakar, which was held in Saudi Arabia, was already tarnished by the death of Portuguese driver Paulo Goncalves, the 20th biker and 25th competitor who died during the rally.

“We all know that this is a sport with risks. I try to drive carefully and create safety reserves, but something can always go wrong, ”Straver was quoted after Goncalve’s death.

“We all accept the risks. If you can’t live with it, you’d better stay home, ”he said a few days before his own fatal accident.

The decision to run the race in Saudi Arabia this year and for at least the next four years triggered an angry response from critics of the Kingdom’s human rights record. – AFP