Dutch Farc ex-guerrilla exit, no longer feels at home

Tanja Nijmeijer, the Dutch woman who joined the Colombian guerrilla group Farc 18 years ago, has left the organization, Colombian media reported.

Nijmeijer said in a letter to the party members: “For me, the party has mutated into something that I cannot and may never understand,” said El Tiempo. “But I’m sure that [the party] doesn’t suit me anymore.

Nijmeijer, who graduated in Spanish from Groningen University in 2002, made headlines in 2007 when her diaries were found after government forces attacked a rebel camp. In the diaries she was very critical of her life with the Farc movement.

In 2010 she was said to have been killed in a raid, but this later turned out not to be the case.

In 2011, she gave a television interview expressing her full commitment to the cause broadcast by the Nos, and in 2012 she participated in peace talks between Farc and the Colombian government.

The subsequent agreement in 2016 resulted in Farc being disbanded and turned into a political party.

According to El Tiempo, Nijmeijer was a symbol rather than a political heavyweight. “Their farewell shows once again that the party that developed after the peace agreement was signed remains divided,” the newspaper said.

The letter gives no indication of their future plans. According to El Tiempo, Nijmeijer said that “she will be available for everything [party members] that she needs personally”. “I go with so much appreciation for so many of you,” she is quoted as saying.

