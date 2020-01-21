Dutch investigators “downplayed” construction flaws after the 2009 Boeing crash: NYT

Dutch investigators downplayed the importance of design and safety deficiencies following a Boeing 737 crash near Amsterdam in February 2009 under pressure from Boeing and U.S. officials, the New York Times said Tuesday.

The official crash report accused the pilots of not responding properly when a faulty altimeter caused the engine to stop and the plane to fall from the sky on approach. Nine people, including the pilots, were killed in the crash.

However, the NYT indicates that “Boeing decisions, including risky design decisions and incorrect safety assessments,” also contributed to the accident.

The paper also claims that the Dutch security authority either excluded or downplayed criticisms from the manufacturer in its final report. This happened after what the newspaper called “pushback from a team of Americans, including Boeing and federal security officials.”

The NYT results appear to confirm a January 2010 report released by Telegraaf that the pilots of the Turkish Airlines plane were largely not responsible for the accident.

The Telegraaf said a preliminary OVV report that has been circulating in Dutch and U.S. aerospace circles has received fierce criticism of the aircraft manufacturer Boeing, indicating that the company is aware of the altimeter problems.

However, the official report released in May 2010 said the crash was due to a combination of circumstances, including a faulty altimeter and inadequate pilot response.

In 2013, the then Transport Minister Wilma Mansfeld informed Parliament that the altimeter had been repaired 16 times in the year before the crash.

OVV spokeswoman Sara Vernooij told the NYT that it was common to change draft reports in response to external comments, but declined to address the specific changes.

