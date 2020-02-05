Dutch savers continue to put money aside despite zero interest rates

Interest rates for savings may be at record lows, but Dutch consumers have continued to put money aside for a rainy day, according to new figures from the Dutch central bank.

By the end of last year, Dutch households had savings accounts with Dutch banks of EUR 368 billion, an increase of EUR 12.6 billion compared to 2018.

The increase is due to the increase in population and average wages, and the amount spent on households is relatively stable, according to the central bank.

In early January, ABN Amro became the first major Dutch bank to cut interest rates on savings to EUR 2.5 million to zero, and ING took a similar step last week.

Interest income from last year’s savings was only EUR 1.2 billion, the lowest contribution in many years.

Most Dutch savings are saved in instant access accounts.

