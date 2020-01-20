Dutch youth arrested after fight breaks out in Austrian ski resort

A Dutch teenager was arrested in Austria after a fight broke out in a bar in a ski area.

The 18-year-old woman is said to have kicked an Austrian tourist when he was lying on the ground in Zell am See early Sunday morning. She is said to have cut it with a broken glass in her hand.

Two men, aged 19 and 21, were treated in the hospital for cuts, bruises and broken jaws. Local media said it was tourists from the state of Lower Austria.

The fight is said to have started when one of the Austrians was dragged to the ground by a 26-year-old Dutchman when he was dancing on a table and wounding his hand in autumn.

The Dutch woman was arrested at the scene and detained for further investigation.

