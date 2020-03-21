Duterte threatens incarcerated mayors who defy coronavirus quarantine

In a speech delivered Friday, early Friday, Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte warned local government officials to abide by their quarantine orders or to face criminal charges.

On Monday, Duterte ordered that the entire island of Luzon, where Manila is located, be placed in an “enhanced” community blockade to try to stop the spread of the Chinese coronavirus.

Asking local government units to “stand up” and adhere to the rules established by the Task Force Inter-Agency (IATF), the national entity that oversees quarantine operations, the former mayor of the city of Davao. threatened criminal action for local non-compliance officers.

“(I) if you exceed the standards we set, we abuse your authority and you know that administrative cases can be worse or worse, even if you do not stop what you are doing … Criminal cases cannot be left behind” He said.

Duterte’s caution comes amid concerns that some local officials may not have enough police units to enforce the blockade. In Quezon City, the Philippines’ most populous city, with almost 3 million inhabitants, Mayor Joy Belmonte said on Thursday that “The Quezon City Police District’s manpower resources will be insufficient (to make the lock effective). It will be widespread and will not be effective because of the size of our city. “

Mr Duterte argued that national government outlaws should exceed local mandates during this time of unprecedented crisis. “(Theirs is an emergency of national proportions, and so it should be the national government who has to write down the shots,” he said.

This strong demonstration by national authorities comes after private hospitals are called for a government to centralize treatment efforts at one or two health care facilities, as the Chinese coronavirus increasingly overwhelms Filipino healthcare centers. At press time Friday, the Philippines had 230 confirmed cases of Chinese coronavirus and 18 deaths.