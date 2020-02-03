Duty-free sales in Japanese department stores during the Chinese New Year

Major department store operators in Japan reported a decrease in duty-free sales during the New Year holidays, as all outbound group tours were banned in China to stop the spread of a fatal corona virus.

Three of the country’s four major operators, including Takashimaya Co., saw a double-digit decline in duty-free sales at the end of January and continued through this month.

Chinese tourists do most of the duty-free shopping, so the downturn is expected to continue.

Takashimaya saw a 14.7 percent drop in duty-free sales in the week ending Thursday through February 10 compared to last week’s Lunar New Year holiday last year.

Sogo & Seibu Co. announced that vacation tax-free purchases decreased 15 percent year over year, while Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. recorded a decline in sales of around 10 percent.

Sales of J. Front Retailing Co., operator of the Daimaru and Matsuzakaya department stores, decreased by 5 percent.

The largest drop in overall sales was in the second half of this year’s Lunar New Year, after tour groups were banned from China to Japan on January 27th.

The overall drop in visitor numbers led to a decrease in duty-free sales, as around 80 percent of purchases in Takashimaya are made by Chinese tourists and the majority in other department stores.

China has banned outbound group travel to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed at least 360 people and more than 17,000 in the country.