Siblings Genevieve DeLoach and Esther Ewing, both over 100 years old, remember the Spanish flu and other difficult times in America.

A few days ago I visited my friend and neighbor Genevieve DeLoach. She is 104 years old and lives in Atlantic Beach with her sister – her older sister. Esther Ewing is 105 years old.

Little sister Nell Tyrell, only 98, lives in Arizona.

I wanted to talk to them about the current problems in the world and the problems they had seen in more than a century of life in America.

They were eager to speak, even if their memories – starting with every victim of Spanish flu – had become more murky in recent years.

They have remained largely isolated as the coronavirus pandemic has progressed around them and has not left the house. It hasn’t changed them much, they joked. Going out was not something they did much these days.

For them, a pandemic is something that only TV news sees, something alluded to in the face masks of visitors, the distance these visitors keep, and hugs they no longer give.

Genevieve, known to some as Gene, to many as Nanny, said he was trying to stay up to date on the news.

“Yes, that’s all you hear from some stations. But it’s good to hear,” he said. “I’d love to hear them say the coronavirus is gone.”

He laughed. “I want to hear it.”

The sisters grew up in Cleveland, a few blocks from Lake Erie. Their earliest memories are of the Spanish flu, which killed an estimated 50 million people around the world between 1918 and 1920, of which about 675,000 were in America.

About a third of the world’s population, including two little sisters from Cleveland, made the deal.

“I remember the bed even,” Gene said. “I see it in my memory. The bed was very comfortable and it had two of us in it. We slept in it every night.”

They remember being sick for a long time and weaker for even longer.

“We were just one of the sick little girls, and we were put to bed and my mom took care of us,” Gene said. “He learned from his neighbors what to use for medication. He went right forward because he was Slovenian. He went ahead and treated us the way he knew best.”

They became young teenagers at a time that looked idyllic. Gene remembers the sunny days since 1929, when he was 13 years old and had a boyfriend named Bill who camped with his family for the summer in Euclid Beach Park, which was close to his home.

He went swimming on Lake Erie with Bill and went out with his girlfriends to eat in his uncle’s basement, competing to see who would be the first to get into the assault.

One day he bought them ice cream cones, and he remembers sitting with him in the assault seat feeling like he was queen.

Towards the end of that year, the stock market crashed, and those easy days came to an end.

“Depression?” Esther said. “It was pretty bad. We couldn’t buy the things you wanted. We didn’t have money for anything. It was bad.”

Their father Charles, who, like his wife Josephine, was born in Slovenia, was a manufacturer of tools and dies.

“He was working on cars when they came on the tracks, and he had to hit the car doors,” Gene said.

He lost his job during the depression. “Everyone did,” Esther said.

The girls lived on the outskirts of Cleveland at the time, and don’t remember seeing many scenes of under and out people. They were still young and largely sheltered.

“We were young and we didn’t bother much about what happened outside,” Gene said. “Just as long as we had something to eat and a place to sleep. The kids don’t think about much more.”

“Before they grow up,” Esther said.

At the same time, life became a routine.

“We were able to go to certain points in town where we could pick up food,” Gene said. “I remembered there was one place we went to, it had cheese and butter items. We would just walk up. Maybe Mom had a ticket or something to show what we wanted to get there.

“Then they had another little store with an opening in front of it, and Mom could get meat into it,” she continued. “Vegetables weren’t a problem because we had a small garden next to the house, and we got vegetables from it.”

They both graduated in 1933, every six months, to the heart of depression. Neither attended university. Who can book for university?

Eventually, Gene went, at age 53, to enroll in the University of Florida, where he earned a master’s degree in speech and language therapy 58. He then worked as a speech therapist in Clay County schools for 10 years.

However, as a recent high school graduate, Esther did clerical work while Gene worked in restaurants.

At 9 p.m., in search of a new beginning, Gene went to Florida on a trip with a lawyer who had worked as a Cleveland politician. He was to check on the property he owned in Sebring and told him that if he had a driver’s license, he could help him with a long drive.

He ended up in Tampa before moving to Jacksonville, which he remembers was still a bustling downtown area.

Then came Pearl Harbor and World War II. They remember adapting to the efforts of the war.

“We knitted socks or gave things away. We always prepared packages to send to Europe,” Gene said. “We sewed everything as fast as we could.”

America suffered from difficult times in the coming decades: the Cold War, murders, Vietnam, the economic slowdown, terrorist attacks.

Of those years, the sisters remembered little: the conversation had been going on for some time, and the trouble was perhaps showing.

But after questioning them, they agreed on something they had seen over and over again for more than a decade. In difficult times, people seek to help their neighbors and those they don’t know.

“Yes, as far as I could see,” Gene said.

Esther, for her part, nodded emphatically, “A very clear statement,” he said.

