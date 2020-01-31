Duxbury coaching legend Foster Cass dies

Former Duxbury coach legend Foster Cass died this morning after a short illness according to his son Stephen.

In an email from his son Stephen, Cass, 79, died at Massachusetts General Hospital, right between the locations of his favorite coaching moments – Nickerson Field and the old Boston Garden.

As one of the most successful football coaches in the history of the state and a member of the football coach Hall of Fame, Cass collected 575 wins, 18 league titles and nine state championships in 35 years at Duxbury. The Dragons won three consecutive titles from 1982-1984 and collected a winning streak of 72 games that is still a national record.

No matter how much Cass enjoyed the victories, he was just as proud of the fact that his team didn’t lose too many games. In his time at Duxbury, his team only lost 63 games.

“What impresses me is if you compare the number of wins to the number of losses,” said Cass, who would coach at Pembroke and Barnstable from 2004-2009. “I think it hasn’t lost more than one game per season in the last 30 years. “It’s amazing that we’ve done so many good players so well for so many years.”

Two of Cass’s sons played for him. Stephen Cass was in the state championships in 1983-84 and went to play at Yale. David was in the title team in 1988 and participated in Ohio State.

Of the nine championship teams, the 1999 team had few matches. That team went 23-0-1 and defeated the opposition with a 131-11 score during the regular season. In the tournament the dragons tore off opponents with a score of 33-1.

“I don’t think you can dominate much more than that,” said Cass, whose 612 career wins second after Needham’s Don Brock (696). “We were never behind in a competition this season. It is the most dominant team I have ever had.

“The ’83 team was 24-0, so I think they can still say they had a better record. But we were much more dominant in the tournament. It is absolutely incredible to think that you have six games against the best teams can play in the state and the closest match would be 5-1 (against Sandwich). I hadn’t predicted that. ”

The football field was not the only athletic field where Cass achieved greatness. He won 304 victories in basketball and captured the Div. 3 state titles in 1994, while he coached the tennis from 1983-84 and set a 42-1 record with a state title.