Dwayne Johnson & Issa Rae Manufacturing Backyard Wrestling Series at HBO

Dwayne Johnson & Issa Rae developing backyard wrestling series at HBO

According to Variety, HBO is in the process of producing a model new 50 percent-hour collection about yard wrestling titled Tre Cnt (aka Tre Rely), with Dwayne Johnson and Issa Rae hooked up to serve as executive producers. This project marks Johnson and Rae’s hottest collaboration with the community, who have worked with on their respective exhibits Ballers, which aired its last period in 2019, and Insecure, which is at present airing its fourth year.

Tre Cnt will follow the tale of a youthful dock employee and battling professional-wrestler named Cassius Jones, who inherited a lifetime-insurance plan dollars and a deed to a shotgun household from his grandfather. With the help of his functioning-course family members, neighbors, and pals, he will be making use of his inheritance to get started commence a hip-hop centric backyard wrestling empire in Houston’s 3rd Ward (The Tre).

The series is penned and designed by Mohamad El Masri (Right here and Now), who will also serve as an government producer along with showrunner Judah Miller. Dwayne Johnson will executive produce together with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia as a result of their Seven Bucks Productions banner. Even though Issa Rae will govt generate via her Issa Rae Productions along with Montrel McKay. 3 Arts Entertainment’s Dave Becky, Tom Lassally, and Jonathan Berry are also set as govt producers.

Ahead of Dwayne Johnson grew to become one particular of Hollywood’s most significant blockbuster motion stars, he initial acquired recognition as a WWE wrestler The Rock, adhering to the legacy of his late father and WWE hall of famer Rocky Johnson. He most just lately starred in previous year’s Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji: The Future Degree. Johnson will future be found in three substantial-profile films: Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Warner Bros.’ Black Adam and Netflix’s Pink Notice.

Issa Rae is very best regarded for his viral web series titled Uncomfortable Black Female which premiered on YouTube in 2011. She gained two Golden World nominations and an Emmy nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Sequence for her lead effectiveness in HBO’s comedy-drama Insecure. She will up coming be witnessed in Netflix’s romcom movie The Lovebirds and Blumhouse’s horror thriller Vengeance starring together with Ashton Kutcher.

