Dwayne Johnson reveals the reason for his father’s “quick” death and thanks the fans for the support

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he is “grateful” for the love and support he received after his father’s death.

Rocky Johnson, the actor’s legendary pro-wrestling father, died last week at the age of 75.

The younger Johnson released an almost eight-minute video on his official Instagram account on Sunday, in which he expressed his appreciation.

“Difficult to express how grateful I am for all your love, your mana and your support,” was the headline. “My family and I thank you. Hug your loved ones while you still can. I love you. DJ #ripsoulman. ‘

The wrestler who became an actor said during the video: “My heart is full of gratitude.”

“As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago, I just lost him like that, I didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to him,” Johnson said. “I would give anything now to give him a big old hug and a big old kiss before he went over and just said thank you and I love you and I respect you. But I didn’t have a chance to say that. But that’s how it is life, as many of you know from the messages you have shared with me, that many of you understand this pain when you lose a parent. ”

Johnson admitted that people were curious about how his father died. He said his father’s death was “quick”.

“He wasn’t feeling well, had a cold and infection, and had a deep vein thrombosis on Tuesday, which is essentially a blood clot in the leg,” said Johnson. “It was a big old blood clot that came loose, traveled up his body and went straight to his lungs, coagulated his lungs, and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that.”

Johnson said he was going to start writing the eulogy he would give at his father’s funeral on Tuesday.

“I have written many speeches for myself over the years, but I have no idea where to start with them,” said Johnson. “But I have my tequila and I can hear it now. ‘Well, that’s how you have to do it. ‘I can hear him now too. ‘Make sure you talk me into it, say good stuff about me.’ “