Dwayne Johnson Talks About Father Rocky Johnson And Reveals Cause Of Death

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson spoke about the death of his father Rocky, telling fans of the pain he is suffering.

The Fast and Furious star went to Instagram this weekend to pay tribute to his late father, who died last week at the age of 75.

He said, “I lost him like that, I didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to him. I would give right away to give him a big hug and a big kiss before he crosses and just say thank you and I love you and I respect you. But I haven’t had the opportunity to say it, but this is life, as many of you know. “

He revealed that his father “was fighting a cold and an infection” and had a deep vein thrombosis in the leg.

“It was a big blood clot that released, went up his body and went straight into his lungs, coagulated his lungs and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that,” said he told subscribers.

He added that he was “very comforted” to know that his father’s suffering “had not continued” because “he had been suffering for a very, very long time”.

Johnson also released another emotional tribute with a clip of Rocky Johnson in the ring.

He wrote, “I love you. You broke the barriers of color, you became a ring legend and you made your way through this world. I was the boy sitting on the seats, looking at you and t “adoring, my hero from afar. The boy you raised is always proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the greatest love. The hard work. The hard hand The boy worshiper who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who grew up to become a man realizing that you had other deep and complex sides that had to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man.

“It was then that my worship was transformed into respect. And my empathy was transformed into gratitude. Acknowledging that you gave me life. Acknowledging that you gave me the priceless lessons of life. Dad, I wish I had another chance to tell you, I love you, before I crossed over to the other side. But you were snatched away from me so quickly without warning. Left in an instant and never returned. I’m in pain, but we both know it’s just pain and it’s going to pass. Now I ‘I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me because it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and fulfill.

“Finally, I want you to rest your pioneering soul, Soulman. Without pain, without regret, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard life, breaking the barrier and you left everything in the ring. I love you dad and I will always be your proud and grateful son. Rest high. #Ripsoulman #rockyjohnson (sic) “

