Dwayne Johnson will appear in the NBC comedy “Young Rock”

January 11 (UPI) – NBC has ordered 11 episodes of Young rock, a comedy inspired by and with pro-wrestler and film star Dwayne Johnson.

The show is produced by Johnson, Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras.

Khan and Chiang wrote the pilot’s script, and Johnson will act as himself in every episode.

The network didn’t say who would play Johnson as a younger man.

“The story of my unpredictable life comes to @NBC” YOUNG ROCK “For the first time, I’m bringing you with me to experience my incredibly incredible childhood, youth, and adolescence,” Johnson wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

“My close friends call me the big, brown-tattooed Forrest Gump because everyone and everything that has affected and affected my surreal life. I have seen all my friends – success, failure, homelessness, evictions, suicide attempts, arrests , hard times, good times, low times, high times, and all of that (explosive) happened to me when I was 21. This is a show about my young life, and the lessons I learned, the good, the bad , the ugly but ALWAYS FUNNY who is excited to take you on this journey, to take a look at my past life, through the lens of what the future holds. And who knows what it could be. “