Dwayne Johnson’s Netflix movie is back

Hollywood’s biggest movie star sinks his fingers into Netflix’s pool. Dwayne Johnson makes his first film ever for the streaming service, Red Notice, co-starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

A year or two ago, Netflix lost a war to Universal’s action thriller competition, but Universal stripped the rights and Netflix rushed to take it, paying a lot of canned stuff for it. Now, filming has officially begun at the Red Bull.

What is a red alert?

It’s an “international action thriller focused on searching for the most famous art thief in the world” that will cost Netflix $ 130 million to make. Throw in marketing and advertising money, it’s much more than that price.

However, Johnson is worth the cost, as his family-respected brand rarely loses with his worldwide audience. He’s finally the highest paid actor in the world right now, following his work on the Fast franchise and some other box-office successes that are usually too safe to fail. For Red Notice, Johnson has a payday of $ 20 million, though almost half of that will probably go to tax agents, executives and uncle Sam.

What else do you need to know about red alert

There is no word on whether Johnson plays the art thief or the man who chases the thief, but more often than not he is the good guy. It is safe to assume that it is not the thief in the film who reunites him with Rawson director Marshall Thurber.

Thurber directed Johnson in two films lighter than fluff, skyscraper and central intelligence. The last comedy is quite entertaining, in fact, though not as intensely funny as Thurber’s finest hour, DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story. Thurber, incidentally, received an eight-digit deal from Netflix for the project. They bought his vision and signed a complex agreement and timetable to bring three big sisters together. Quite hypocritical.

A sensible career step for Johnson

Two movie titans as big as Netflix and Johnson had to work together at some point. They don’t need each other, but the cursed one, they want each other. It’s a good career move for Johnson, who will probably reach more eyeballs than ever on Netflix. When Johnson and Netflix announced their art, Johnson was just as excited:

“Their original content generates critical recognition and invites full collaboration at every level of production. Their unabashed enthusiasm for Peace Red corresponds equally to their commitment to entertaining audiences internationally. As the landscape of filmmaking, distribution and consumption grows, As audiences continue to evolve, our focus on Seven Bucks is to continue to find the best platform and partners to thrive in this ever-changing environment. ber gave a powerful script that I can’t wait to shoot myself and my colleagues and coworkers, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds .. Fun will be the Red Notice, but most importantly – the fun world audience will watch in 190+ countries – all at the same time. “

The Dubene Johnson Blockbuster Problem

Dwayne Johnson is a great filmmaker, if not already one of the greatest of all time, and a very understated actor. His charisma and attention know no bounds. No one can do what Dwayne Johnson does. You do. What is frustrating is, as great as it is, his films are usually not. They are very soft and medium in performance. This is undoubtedly because Johnson rarely works with auteur directors. He could really use his own James Cameron or A-list director, some visionaries who know how to make a quality popcorn movie.

Johnson has entertained the world over and over again, but when it comes to really taking audiences away with a film as high quality as his talents? With the exception of Fast Five and The Rundown, we’re still waiting for the movie.