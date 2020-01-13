Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares a meaningful memory of Coach ‘O’

Photo: ABC News, TheRock

Best known for his roles in action-packed blockbusters was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, an A-list star who shared a special memory of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

When the LSU released its latest hype video today, fans were thrilled to hear it was told by Johnson. They were even more excited to learn that “The Rock” is a big LSU fan and a big supporter of Coach O.

Before his fame, Johnson played football for the University of Miami, where he was trained by then defensive coach Ed Orgeron.

In the tweet below, Johnson expressed how much Coach O played a role in his life: “He taught me a lot – lessons that I would finally understand as a man years later.”

Hype video for today’s NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. What many don’t know is @ LSUfootball’s head coach @Coach_EdOrgeron was my defensive coach and formerly a mentor at the University of Miami ????

He taught me a lot – lessons that I would finally understand years later as a man. #LetsGeaux pic.twitter.com/17TUioC8wK

– Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock), January 13, 2020